John Kennedy: El-Sayed Probably Got His Bin Laden Jersey from Hasan Piker

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) defended comments he made the two nights earlier while campaigning alongside El-Sayed’s opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), about Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Kennedy had said El-Sayed “sleeps in a bin Laden jersey” during a gaggle with reporters.

He acknowledged his comments, adding that El-Sayed likely got the jersey from online streamer Hasan Piker.

“This guy El-Sayed, I mean, to my lights, he’s just a big phony,” host Larry Kudlow said. “He says he’s not a socialist. Of course he’s a socialist. He wants Medicare for all. He wants a state-run economy. And in the debate with Mike Rogers, as you probably know, Senator, he refused to answer the question, which is a bigger threat, Iran or Israel? He was asked that repeatedly, and he wouldn’t answer the question. So he prevaricates on almost every angle, Senator Kennedy.”

Kennedy replied, “Well, Larry, I sort of do things my own way, which is why I will never completely fit in, in Washington. I consider that to be one of my best qualities. I did say that about Mr. El-Sayed. Mr. El-Sayed is a Democratic Socialist. He feels contempt for America, when he should feel gratitude. He campaigns with his best buddy a gentleman by the name of Hasan Piker. Mr. Piker has said that America deserved 9/11. Mr. Piker says that Americans are bigger terrorists than Al Qaeda. Mr. Piker has said that orthodox Jewish people are inbred. Mr. Piker supports Hezbollah. So I said what I said. And I might add that Mr. El-Sayed probably got his bin Laden jersey from Mr. Piker.”

“In response, Mr. El-Sayed, along with my Senate colleague, Senator Bernie Sanders, who’s also my friend, said that I’m a racist,” he added. “What an original defense. They also think that Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head are racist too. Look, how could I possibly be a racist? I’m not a Democrat. Mine is the party of Lincoln.”

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