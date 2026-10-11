Tillis: Trump’s Russian Diesel Deal Likely Illegal

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said President Donald Trump’s deal to lift sanctions on Russian diesel is likely illegal.

Host Kristen Welker said, “In 2022, the Senate voted 100 to nothing to ban Russian oil imports until Russia met certain conditions, including withdrawing from Ukraine. The law says any changes to that have to be run through Congress. Do you believe the president is breaking the law with this deal with Russia?”

Tillis said, “I believe that he may be. And I’m planning on, if we haven’t put it out yet, putting out a statement with Senator Shaheen on this matter. Look, this has deadly consequences. Giving Vladimir Putin any sense that we’re going to put our foot on the brakes versus put our foot on the accelerator to ending this war and ensuring peace in Europe.”

He added, “I do believe there’s a legitimate case for saying the president’s not following the law. We were very clear that Russia is the aggressor. Russia is the one who can end this war by backing out of territory that they occupied. In fact, it should all go all the way back to Crimea. But at least the additional land that they’ve invaded over the past three years.”

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