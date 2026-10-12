Anna Paulina Luna Calls for Members of Congress to Be Required to Disclose Dual Citizenship

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) argued that she and her colleagues on Capitol Hill should be required to disclose whether or not they claimed dual citizenship.

Luna made the comments reacting to an earlier raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) residence, and said dual loyalties could have national security implications.

“Let’s start with your colleague, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar,” host Will Cain said. “What do you make of this raid this morning on Ilhan Omar’s residence in D.C.?”

Luna replied, “Look, members of Congress, it seems like, for a long time have been held to a different standard. And if these allegations are true, then it needs to be dealt with legally. But, ultimately, well, this is exactly why myself, members like Kat Cammack, even Randy Fine have pushed for there to be a disclosure, at least for people to know whether or not members of Congress are dual citizens. We see that El-Sayed in Michigan is currently apparently a citizen of Egypt as well. And that’s something that I don’t think many Americans realize is a very big national security threat in the House of Representatives. But this also gets into bigger conversation on disclosures in general specifically pertaining to FARA.”

Cain responded, “Yes, I have seen the back-and-forth on this. Seems like it’s not quite 100% confirmed, unless you know some information that I do not about El-Sayed, but that’s been an open conversation. Does he have dual citizenship? And it brings up, I think, the larger question. Yes, to your point, Congresswoman, we should know. And there’s a reason that we should know, because dual citizenship suggests divided loyalties. So why do we have dual citizenship on elected politicians?”

Luna answered, “Well, 100%. You can’t be expected to have — God forbid there’s a wartime situation. Where does your loyalty lie? It should only lie to the United States. And what I would say is, with El-Sayed specifically, I think he’s out on stage. I actually saw the clip. I reposted it on my social media saying that he had Egyptian citizenship. So, I mean, look, that’s one thing that I will tell you, when you’re given access to top secret information — we know that there’s also been issue with his candidacy and him specifically wanting to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood. These are very real threats here.

“But it’s not just him, it’s also to issues of espionage specifically pertaining to China, etc.,” she added. “So, my opinion, only American citizens should be able to hold elected office.”

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