David Jolly: There Are Now ‘Disaffected MAGA’ Voters in Florida

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Democratic candidate for Florida governor, David Jolly, said he is encountering “disaffected MAGA” voters while campaigning.

Jolly said, “I’m running for governor, so I don’t litigate the president, but I accept that he’s the scene setter for the chaos and the anger right now, the anxiety. And I have an opponent who is a Donald Trump Republican. Byron Donalds is a Donald Trump Republican. He can scrub his website all he wants, but he’s a Donald Trump Republican.”

He added, “And so what is emerging in our race, Lawrence, is fascinating. You’re a student of politics. Look, this race is coming down to two fronts right now. In the Florida governor’s race, the disaffected Republicans and the final undecided black voters, about 10% of black voters are currently undecided. But focus on the disaffected Republicans. There’s actually two lanes that have emerged. There’s a disaffected Republican like myself who left the party ten years ago. I don’t understand the ideology or the direction, looking for a new home. But now there’s a disaffected MAGA voter, as one Republican elected official in Florida who supported me, said, I thought I was part of a movement, and it turns out I was just being used. Listen, there’s a DeSantis Jolly voter right now in Florida. I never thought we would see that intersection, but that disaffected MAGA is very different than kind of the David Jolly, disaffected Republican that left the party ten years ago. Because of that, we’re building a bigger table, and we have room for that disaffected MAGA as well as the disaffected Republican.”

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