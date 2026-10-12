Shaheen: Admin. Not ‘Willing to Stay at the Table’ to End Iran War, Pressure Is Only Way to Get Russia to Table

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) argued that the Trump administration is “not willing to” negotiate an end to the Iran War and “They haven’t been willing to stay at the table.” She also said that “the only way to get Vladimir Putin to come to the table and seriously negotiate on Ukraine is for the United States and Europe to continue to put pressure on him.”

Co-host Steve Inskeep asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:30] “Is it necessary, though, to do something — for the United States to do something, given the administration’s choice to go to war with Iran?”

Shaheen responded, “Well, the administration should find a way to end the war in Iran. They should keep negotiating, and they’re not willing to do that. They haven’t been willing to stay at the table.”

Later, Shaheen stated that “what the president continues to deny is that the only way to get Vladimir Putin to come to the table and seriously negotiate on Ukraine is for the United States and Europe to continue to put pressure on him. And every time President Trump lifts the sanctions on gas and oil and allows Russia to continue to fund this illegal war in Ukraine, he just extends the war. And there are thousands of people who have died because this administration is unwilling to do something to put pressure on Vladimir Putin.”

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