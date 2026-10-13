Exclusive: ‘Christian Pitbull’ Megan Basham Throws Down on Woke Churches

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Megan Basham talked about churches.

Basham said, “I was experiencing the woke years of 2019 to 2021 in the same way that, you know, probably your ordinary average Christian mom was. I was suddenly going, you know, why is my children’s ministry director sending me emails on how to talk to my kids about their white privilege.”

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