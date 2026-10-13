John James: ‘Russia Is the Enemy,’ I Know Who’s the Enemy, Unlike El-Sayed

During an interview with CBS News’s “The Takeout” on Monday, gubernatorial nominee Rep. John James (R-MI) responded to a question on President Donald Trump relaxing sanctions on Russia by pointing to his own vote to sanction Russia and saying that “Russia is the enemy, unlike Abdul El-Sayed, who doesn’t know who the enemy is.”

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “What about the President’s decision to threaten Ukraine with withholding intelligence that they need to stop ballistic missiles from Russia, calling for a new president, meaning to replace Zelensky, and, now, lifting sanctions on Russian diesel sales, which…two or three weeks ago, was not the policy of this government. Our policy was to punish anyone who was purchasing energy from a warfighting combatant, either Iran or Russia? Are you okay with any of that?”

James answered, “Well, you’re talking to somebody who’s actually voted to sanction Russia. So, you’d have to take that up with the president. Ultimately, Russia is the enemy, unlike Abdul El-Sayed, who doesn’t know who the enemy is. He was just on the debate stage a couple of days ago, and he couldn’t tell the difference between friend or foe. He couldn’t tell the difference who has done more to hurt America, Iran or Israel. This is a gentleman who’s running to be a senator in the United States Senate, and cannot tell you who our friend or foe is. So, the president can speak for himself. You’re talking to somebody who has voted to sanction Russia, and we must stand by our allies, at home and abroad, and I will continue to do that in Congress, and I will do that as governor of the state of Michigan.”

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