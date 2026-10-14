Hakeem Jeffries: Era of MAGA Extremism ‘Is About to Come Crashing Down’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) predicted the era of MAGA extremism “is about to come crashing down.”

Jeffries said, “As Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has bravely and heroically and courageously said, she’s not going to be intimidated and she won’t be silenced. And we’re not going to be intimidated and we won’t be silenced. What we have seen is this Trump Department of Justice, which is going to be held accountable, weaponize the criminal justice system against people they perceive to be adversaries of Donald Trump. ”

He added, “It’s not clear to me why these crooks, these political hacks, think that they’re going to be in a position to get away with this. These are the same folks who believe that we were heading into a prolonged era of MAGA extremism that is about to come crashing down. And as a result, the wreckage that is left behind we’re going to work incredibly hard to clean up. That will include making sure we push back aggressively against the weaponization of the DOJ and the fact that Todd Blanche, clearly who’s deeply unqualified to be the attorney general, lied to the Senate. Republican senators, who of course, fell in line and believed him. And we continue to see this out of control behavior by this so-called Department of Justice, led by Blanche.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN