Schiff: Todd Blanche Is ‘Soiling’ the Attorney General’s Office

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In” that Attorney General Todd Blanche is “soiling” his office while discussing the Trump administration suing California election officials over potential noncitizens voting.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Your response to the actions here by the Department of Justice.”

Schiff said, “Pathetic, dangerous, desperate. They know at the Department of Justice, because it’s run by one of the president’s criminal lawyers, that the president is losing these midterms badly. He has not brought the cost of living down. His war is unpopular. His tariff war is unpopular. And so they are using any strategy they can to try to suppress the vote, to change the vote. And now you have this desperate action in California, where they want California to take some random thumb drive and run it through their system.”

He added, “In a way, we’re fortunate that they’re so incompetent. And we’ve seen this story over and over again where they have brought these illegitimate actions, or they’ve been sued because these actions are unlawful. The feds have a very limited role when it comes to elections. That is the province of the states. They lose time after time after time. The Civil Rights Division, which is now the anti-Civil Rights Division, has brought some of these cases. They’ve lost them all. I think they expect to lose this one too. But nevertheless, you have the attorney general of the United States soiling the name of that office, soiling his own reputation.”

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