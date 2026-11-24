On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” Heritage Foundation Visiting Fellow Bridget Bean, who served as CISA executive director under the Biden and second Trump administrations, predicted “a number of” “outages and incidents over the next 18 to 24 months.”

Bean said, “Last spring, there was a new AI model that found thousands of vulnerabilities that were already in our systems. And so, everyone’s racing to patch those vulnerabilities, and when you do a rushed fix on a decades-old system, things are going to break. But we need to do it because our adversaries, criminals have the same AI bots and agents that we have. And so, they’re constantly attacking our systems, day and night. They don’t need to sleep. They’re not like the humans who were trying to break into our systems before.”

She continued, “So, yes, I think we’re going to have a number of these outages and incidents over the next 18 to 24 months. But every flaw in an American system is a race, who is going to get there first, the adversary or the defender? And this is what’s going to define the next 18 to 24 months.”

Bean also praised how Delta handled its outage by manually calculating plane weight.

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