Voting for Spain’s ruling Socialist Party and PM Pedro Sánchez in the upcoming snap national elections is voting for “abandonment, lies, and submission to Morocco,” Juan Jesús Vivas, the President of Ceuta’s autonomous government, affirmed Monday.

Spain is days away from holding new snap elections on Sunday, November 29. As part of the upcoming and most-crucial electoral event, Vivas, a member of the center-right People’s Party (PP), travelled to the North African exclave of Melilla to participate in a local PP rally alongside Melilla’s President, Juan José Imbroda.

El Pueblo de Ceuta reports that Vivas delivered a new scathing condemnation of socialist Prime Minister Sánchez and his government during the event. Vivas reportedly asserted “Sánchez’s ballot,” namely, the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) does not represent the best interests for the two Spanish exclaves.

Vivas affirmed that, instead, casting a vote for the People’s Party and its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, would represent the “salvation” of Ceuta and Melilla.

“Sánchez’s ballot represents abandonment, lies, and submission to Morocco,” Vivas reportedly said, and affirmed that Feijóo represents, “the clarity, commitment, and defense” of the two Spanish exclaves.

“Sánchez’s counterpart is named Feijóo, and the PSOE’s counterpart is the People’s Party,” Vivas further affirmed.

President Vivas has been a fierce critic of Sánchez and the Spanish central government’s handling of the late July mass migrant invasion of Ceuta. Per El Pueblo de Ceuta, Vivas warned that the crisis caused by the invasion is far from resolved four months after the chaotic events and, as such, Ceuta is still enduring consequences that have left the exclave far away from normalcy.

Per Europapress, Vivas once again accused Sánchez of failing to heed Ceuta’s cries for help, failing to “fitful his commitments regarding repatriations,” and of attempting to portray an “image of normalcy” that does not correspond with Ceuta’s current situation. He also criticized the Spanish socialist central government for “devoting more effort to excusing Morocco’s actions” than to defending Spain’s territorial integrity.

Vivas reportedly emphasized that what occurred in Ceuta should not be considered as an “isolated episode” nor should the invasion be “dismissed as a thing of the past” without adopting measures that can prevent similar events from occurring in the future.

Sánchez, an unpopular Prime Minister who has been in office since 2018, is hoping to remain in power in the upcoming elections, while Feijóo is seeking to become Spain’s next Prime Minister. Last week, Sánchez and Feijóo faced each other off in the 2026 snap elections’ first only face-to-face debate.

According to an overwhelming majority of polls released over the past days, the People’s Party and the anti-mass migration party VOX are projected to secure enough seats in Congress to comfortably form a new coalition government in Spain. Sánchez, for his part, has repeatedly claimed that the PSOE will obtain “broad and progressive” majorities to remain in power.

Polls released in August and September indicate that a majority of Spaniards believe that Morocco was being the migrant invasion of Ceuta. Sánchez, however, has publicly denied the claims and affirmed before Congress in September that there is no “solid proof” that Morocco played a role in the invasion — even though Spanish police reports accuse Rabat of having allegedly coordinated the invasion.