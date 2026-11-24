During an interview released on Monday’s “Fox News Rundown” podcast before Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as NVIDIA’s CEO, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) said that while it’s unknown if Alice Huang was definitely a Chinese spy, “anybody from China could be co-opted by the Ministry of State Security to do their bidding. So it’s reasonable to think that there might be a nexus in that relationship.”

Crawford said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:05] “[T]he association with Megaspeed and that particular individual, Alice Huang, before we run out there and say, definitively, she was a Chinese spy, what we have to do is understand the Chinese Communist Party, and that is that they own everything. And not only do they own everything, they essentially retain ownership of every Chinese citizen, wherever they are, or Chinese diaspora, whether they be in Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, Great Britain, it doesn’t matter. If they ask a Chinese national or a former Chinese citizen or a Chinese diaspora, I want you to do x, y, or z on behalf of the MSS, that is the Ministry of State Security, then they are bound to do it.”

He continued, “And so, that means, basically, anybody from China could be co-opted by the Ministry of State Security to do their bidding. So it’s reasonable to think that there might be a nexus in that relationship. And that’s without saying definitively that happened. I think we have a pretty clear understanding of what the potential for that is.”

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