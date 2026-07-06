Trump Accounts Receive Highest Praise: ‘The American Dream Belongs to Every Child’

Trump Accounts are helping the next generation of Americans build wealth, said supporters of President Donald Trump’s Trump Accounts program, which formally launched over the Fourth of July weekend.

Trump formally announced the official launch of the program on Monday as millions of investment accounts were made available for children. Parents, employers, and more can invest in the accounts, and children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 will receive a one-time $1,000 deposit from the U.S. Treasury to kickstart the investment account.

“Start investing in your child’s future TODAY,” the White House announced on X, adding, “Max out contributions now & your child could have $271,000 by age 18.”

“There is no greater champion for America’s future than @POTUS,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum remarked. “Trump Accounts put the power of investing into the hands of our next generation, helping young Americans build wealth, strengthen financial literacy, and take a share of the next Golden Age!”

“Historic simultaneous ringing of the NYSE and Nasdaq bells from the Oval Office! With stock contributions from the greatest companies in the nation, I don’t think people realize how transformational @TrumpAccounts will be for the next generation of Americans,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said.

“For too many Hoosier families, the American Dream felt out of reach. Not anymore,” Republican Rep. Randy Yakym (R-IN) said upon the official launch of the accounts, pointing out that Trump and Republicans are helping young Americans get a head start.

“Every child deserves their shot at it, and today, @POTUS and Republicans are giving the next generation a head start,” he said.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) described Trump Accounts as Trump’s “New Deal.”

“Instead of having government taking care of everyone, @TrumpAccounts are about making every child and every American a capitalist. Every one of our kids is now going to be an owner of the biggest producers in our country,” he remarked.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “The American Dream belongs to every child. Today, we are equipping the next generation to claim their rightful share.”

“When markets opened this morning, each child born since January 1, 2025, had $1,000 federal contribution deposited into their Trump Account,” Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) said.

“Every eligible child now has a real stake in the American economy, invested in a diversified index fund, growing from day one,” the congressman continued, adding that this is “what a participatory economy looks like: millions of American children starting life with a stake in the U.S. economy.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins described the Trump Accounts as a “game changer.”

“These accounts put families in the driver’s seat: parents, grandparents, family, and friends can contribute, and eligible kids even get that initial boost from the Treasury,” she said. “It’s about building real opportunity and security for the next generation, NOT more debt.”

Previewing the accounts earlier this year, President Trump estimated that Trump Accounts would result in giving young Americans Americans a combined $3 trillion to $4 trillion in wealth over the next decade and a half.

“We’re going to give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future, head start on life, and a fair shot at the American dream,” Trump said.