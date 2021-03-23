‘Silicon Valley’ Star Alice Wetterlund Says She ‘Tried to Warn You All’ About Accused Co-Star Thomas Middleditch

HBO’s Silicon Valley actor Alice Wetterlund took to Twitter to respond to recent allegations of sexual misconduct by her co-star Thomas Middleditch, saying she “tried to warn you all.”

“Tried to warn you all about Middleditch, but noooooo,” Wetterlund tweeted Sunday after the allegations surfaced. She added, “not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!”

Wetterlund, who currently appears in the SyFy series, Resident Alien, has taken shots at Middleditch several times since 2018. But her tweet Sunday comes on the heels of a Los Angeles Times exposé which reported charges of inappropriate conduct by the B Positive star in a now-defunct Hollywood club called Cloak & Dagger. The Times reported the allegations of sexual misconduct against Middleditch alleged by ten women who attended or worked at the club.

One of the women, actress Hannah Harding, says that Middleditch bothered her with “lewd sexual overtures” and also groped her and other women at the club in October of 2019 when she was 21. She added that the club did nothing when women complained about the behavior.

Harding also offered the paper several direct messages where Middleditch allegedly apologized for upsetting her and perpetrating unwanted sexual contact.

For his part, Middleditch opened up about his sexual peccadilloes in 2019 when he told Playboy that “swinging” parties “saved” his marriage to wife Mollie Gates. Middleditch told the magazine that he told his wife that he did not want to stop having sex with other women even though they had married, and their solution was to go to wife swapping parties.

Wetterlund attacked Middleditch for his behavior in a 2019 tweet, as well.

The shocker here for me was that he HAS female fans?!? https://t.co/LF6TSLqaiU — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) September 18, 2019

The actress also took aim at Silicon Valley co-star T.J. Miller, who has been accused of similar acts of sexual misconduct.

I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare. — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

