Broadway Backs Patti LuPone After Her Vulgar F-Bomb Mask Rant

Broadway officials appear to be backing stage star Patti LuPone after her maskless, vulgar, f-bomb-laden tirade aimed at an audience member she claimed was not wearing a mask correctly.

The 73-year-old star broke out into a foul-mouthed rant from the stage following a performance of her musical Company that quickly became a viral video.

“Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theater. That is the rule,” LuPone screeched from the stage, adding, “If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the fuck out!”

Patti LuPone putting an anti-masker in their place at a talkback after the show. Just follow the fucking rules and keep the performers safe pic.twitter.com/XWnkDxyoGo — Addison Clover (@addisonclover) May 11, 2022

The two-time Tony winner, who was not wearing a mask herself, continued berating saying that the fan was being disrespectful to those around her in the audience. LuPone also said “bullshit” to the fan who said that audience members pay LaPone’s salary.

Despite several days of attacks on her tirade, LuPone doubled down Wednesday. And she was also backed up by her producers, according to the New York Post.

LuPone posted a purported “PSA” video in which she explains that she wears a mask.

LuPone has also been supported by lead producer Chris Harper, who said the show “stands with” LuPone.

“Over the course of her storied career, Patti has always had an unshakable bond with the audience, and she takes their role as seriously as her own,” Harper said in his statement, according to Deadline.

“She is also a fierce advocate for the entire theatrical workforce. We stand with Patti and support her efforts to keep our entire community — from patrons to ushers, cast to stage crew — safe and healthy so we can keep Broadway open,” Harper said.

