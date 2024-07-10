Watch: Rapper Azealia Banks Joins Crowd at Florida Rally for Donald Trump

Rapper Azealia Banks was seen among the crowd at Donald Trump’s massive rally Tuesday in Doral, Florida.

Banks did not attend the rally to be on stage, but just to be among the Trump rally goers.

Video taken at the event showed Banks being asked how she felt about Trump’s campaign speech. She also happily posed for photos with people at the rally, including music promoter Jake Inphamous.

Banks re-shared a post in her Instagram stories hinting that Trump had invited her and a friend to his rally.

“@realdonaldtrump @azealiabanksforever Trump invited the gang,” she wrote.

Banks has been publicly supporting Trump for months and was seen praising Trump in an interview last November with the Standard. She said she endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign, and added, “He’s just fucking funnyyy. He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down.”

She added that putting Biden up for re-election is “elder abuse.”

At the same event, the former president brought his youngest son, Barron, to the stage. And the youngster received a standing ovation and raucous cheers from the crowd.

MY FRIEND BARRON TRUMP JUST GOT A STANDING OVATION FROM 45,000 PEOPLE IN DORAL, FLORIDA! “This is the first time he’s ever done this,” President Trump said. Congratulations, happy for you bro! Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/y9WY7gHpf3 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 10, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston