Mega Producer Pharrell Tells Hollywood Celebrities to Stop Lecturing People on How to Vote: ‘Shut Up. Nobody Asked You’

Pop superstar Pharrell Williams has had enough of his fellow Hollywood stars lecturing ordinary Americans on how they should vote, saying celebrities need to “shut up” about their political opinions.

Pharrell didn’t hold back when a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter attempted to pressure him into talking about the election.

“I don’t do politics,” he shot back at the outlet. “In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'”

He continued: “When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and shit, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’ So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote.”

Democrats have long used Hollywood celebrities to amplify their messaging and exert pressure on fans — especially young adults — to vote for the left.

But left-wing celebrity influencers appear to have reached a saturation point when it comes to their powers of persuasion.

As Breitbart News reported, two recent polls are showing that Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris isn’t energizing voters as much as Democrats had hoped.

In fact, the polls showed the vast majority of voters don’t care about Taylor Swift’s political opinion.

Only 6 percent of respondents in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday said the pop star’s endorsement of Kamala Harris makes them more likely to vote for her. Meanwhile, 13 percent said it makes them less likely to support her, with the vast majority of 81 percent saying it makes no difference.

The new poll comes after a separate YouGov poll also found that Taylor Swift’s endorsement isn’t working the magic the left had anticipated.

Just 8 percent of respondents said they would either be “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for Kamala Harris due to Swift’s endorsement. A full 20 percent said they are “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for former President Donald Trump.

The majority of respondents at 66 percent said that Swift’s endorsement made no difference.

