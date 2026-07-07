KISS Bassist Gene Simmons Praises America, Blasts Illegal Border Crossings

KISS bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons praised the America during a recent concert performance and contrasted illegal border crossings with his own experience of becoming a U.S. citizen — legally. “This is the greatest country,” the “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” singer proclaimed.

“In case you don’t know it, you are blessed. You are living in the greatest fucking country on the planet. And that’s called USA,” Simmons told the crowd during his solo performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, according to a report by The Mosh Network.

Speaking directly to concertgoers between songs, Simmons added, “I wanna tell you why I took a minute to talk about America, because if you’ve been asleep the last 250 years, tomorrow is America’s 250th birthday.”

“This is the greatest country,” the rocker asserted. “That’s why we’ve had anywhere from 20 million to 30 million illegal immigrants. Why? ‘Cause they are willing to break the law and come into the greatest country on the face of the planet, right here.”

Simmons, who was born in Israel and immigrated to the United States as a child, then contrasted illegal border crossings with his own immigration story, stressing that he had done so legally.

“I myself am an immigrant, but a legal one,” he said. “I came through the lawful way. You wait in line, you respect the country, you respect its laws, and then you become a citizen of the United States of America.”

The “Rock and Roll All Nite” singer also revealed that he has been invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in events commemorating the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

“I’m honored to say I’ve gotta get up at 3:30 this morning to catch a 5:00 a.m. flight because I’ve been asked by the White House to narrate the World War II Veterans honors in America’s 250th birthday tomorrow in Washington, D.C.,” Simmons announced.

The rocker concluded his remarks by taking a moment to appreciate military sacrifice, declaring, “Politicians talk the talk but veterans put their lives out there. All gave some, some gave all. Don’t forget.”

“And if you don’t like America, please go back to where you fucking came from,” he added.

In December, President Donald Trump presented Simmons — a member of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors class — with a freshly designed gold medallion at the Kennedy Center.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.