‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Keegan Allen Robbed at Gunpoint Outside Luxury Hollywood Grocery Store

Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen was stopped and robbed at gunpoint Thursday night on the street outside a luxury Hollywood grocery store.

He later cited the incident as proof “West Hollywood is not safe anymore.”

The New York Post column Page Six reports Allen, 37, was left bloodied and bruised after two masked men threatened to kill him as they grabbed his watch outside the high-end Laurel Supply outlet.

“These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” Allen said on Instagram moments after the ambush.“They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit.”

Security footage of the robbery shows the two miscreants approach Allen, who was seemingly putting items into his truck’s rear passenger side in the store’s parking lot, the Post report noted.

Once the thieves had relieved their prey of his watch they then made good their escape.

Allen said in Instagram comments he went to the hospital after the sidewalk melee but vowed he would be “OK.” He added that he suspected he had a concussion, saying he is “def concussed.”

He did go on to make clear his displeasure, seemingly calling out Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the growing crime wave in the city as other members of the Hollywood elites have done previously.

“Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that (Karen Bass), (Gavin Newsom) and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless,” Allen wrote.