Oscar-Nominated Director Ava DuVernay: ‘Hollywood Is Over’

Director Ava DuVernay, a two-time Oscar nominee, publicly declared that “Hollywood is over” due to the rise in alternative funding and distribution for films.

DuVernay shared her thoughts about alternative funding platforms when appearing on stage for a Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival.

“You put your movie up there, and there are all kinds of apps and sites that allow people who are like-minded to do it,” DuVernay said. “But [it’s about] also just asking people, getting 20 people investing $5,000 — a nice amount of money to say something or make something. And there are ways to get that money back, whether it’s through taking the film around to different film festivals or YouTubing it or selling it. This is what we’re going back to.”

DuVernay said that this could lead to Hollywood being “over.”

“Hollywood is over,” she said. “Did you guys hear? It’s done. They’re buying each other, they’re collapsing. It’s all changed. They’re selling studio lots. The idea of going to Sundance and getting a three-picture deal from Harvey Weinstein? He’s in prison.”

“Everything has changed over the last 10 years, even since I’ve been making [movies and TV shows],” she concluded. “It’s all: What do we do now? What can we build now that’s new, that serves more kinds of people and kinds of stories?”