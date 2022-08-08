Doctors in the UK are now pushing for abortion up to the point of birth to be “decriminalised” across Britain.

Women should no longer be able to be legally punished for having an abortion after the present legal limit, doctors at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) have demanded.

The demands come after England and Wales saw a record number of abortions in 2021, a statistic that was put down to Britain’s harsh regime of COVID lockdowns, with some doctors in the country now saying that Britain should provide free abortions to American ‘health tourists’ after Roe v. Wade.

According to a report by The Telegraph, RCOG has justified the demand that it become impossible for women in the UK to be prosecuted for illegally aborting their child in order to allow them to avail of “aftercare” if needed.

The organisation also said decriminalisation would prevent “cruel” investigations into possible late-term abortions from occurring.

“To ensure that all women and girls are provided with support without fear of prosecution, abortion must be decriminalised, while remaining subject to the regulatory and professional standards of all other medical procedures,” RCOG President Dr Edward Morris said.

“It is our belief that prosecuting a woman for ending their pregnancy will never be in the public interest,” Dr. Morris also reportedly said.

However, pastor, GB News presenter and conservative commentator Calvin Robinson challenged this point of view, telling Breitbart London that Pro-Abortion activists had been “clever” in shifting the narrative ” from ‘is it ever acceptable to kill an unborn child’ to ‘from how many weeks is it acceptable to kill an unborn child’.”

“So-called ‘pro-choice’ voices have argued that abortion must be legalised to protect mothers at risk of death, or other extreme circumstances such as rape or incest,” he said. “However, in practice, abortion rates have skyrocketed as it is clearly being used as a form of contraception.”

“Perhaps the law should only allow for these extreme exceptions and ban abortion from casual use,” he went on to say, while emphasising that “Abortion is the taking of a human life”.

“Abortion is not healthcare. Not from the baby’s perspective.”

The demand that all abortions in the UK cease to become the realm of criminal interference comes shortly after England and Wales saw a record number of abortions in 2021.

Over 200,000 terminations occurred across the two UK nations in 2021, with 22-year-old women seeing the greatest number of abortions per capita.

Despite the high body count, these numbers do not appear to be enough for some abortion activists, many of whom are now demanding that Britain provide free terminations for all women from abroad who seek the service.

The demand from the British Medical Association trade union came shortly after the repeal of Roe v. Wade in the United States, something one member of the organisation described as a “death sentence” for some.

