Poll: Majority of French Want All Illegals Placed in Deportation Centres

As many as six-in-ten of French people would support placing every single illegal immigrant in France into a detention facility until they can be deported, which amounts to as many as 700,000 people.

The polling, which was carried out by the CSA Institute, revealed that 58 per cent of the people surveyed believed that all illegal immigrants living in France should be placed in administrative detention centres, which are used to house migrants before they are removed from French territory.

When broken down, only people aged 18 to 24 are overwhelmingly against the idea, with a majority of those older than 25 being positive about placing all illegals into detention centres. Among those aged over 65, an overwhelming 71 per cent agree with the proposal, the broadcaster CNews reports.

Politically, among the supporters so the leftist parties, none are majority-supportive of placing illegals in detention centres, but among those supporting right-wing parties, support its massive.

On average 82 per cent of the supporters of right-wing parties back the idea, with the proportion rising to 85 per cent among supporters of populist Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and 93 per cent of supporters of Eric Zemmour’s Reconquest.

France Estimates Illegal Migrant Population Between 600-700,000 https://t.co/Dm1hHyieMG — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 24, 2021

The poll comes as France reels from the news of the brutal rape and murder of 12-year-old Lola, whose body was found last Friday in a suitcase in the courtyard of the apartment building where she and her family lived.

The main suspect in the case, a 24-year-old Algerian woman, is said to have been living in France illegally and was subject to a deportation order that was never carried out.

Murder suspect Dhabia B. is said to have been given an obligation to leave French territory (OQTF) on August 21st that demanded she leave the country by September 21st but according to reports, no effort was made to deport her and, evidently, she did not obey it independently.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has also promised to create 300 additional places in detention centres across the country to add to the existing 1,850 places, however, he has estimated there to be as many as 700,000 illegals in France last year.