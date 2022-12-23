A 24-year-old woman was placed into a coma after her Muslim ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked her. She had gone to the police earlier that day but was told to come back later.

The woman, named Chloe, had initially gone to the local police station in the commune of Blois on December 12th at around 5 p.m. to make a complaint against her former boyfriend, a Muslim who had been pressuring her to convert to Islam.

Police at the station did not record the complaint but told the young woman to return the next day to file her complaint. Just two hours later, Chloe was found unconscious in the lobby of her apartment building, beaten so badly that she had to be placed into a coma, broadcaster TF1 reports.

As of Tuesday, the victim remained in a coma in a local hospital and it is also unclear whether or not she will ever recover from it.

Following his arrest, the former boyfriend admitted to having beaten the victim, but denied his intention was to kill her.

A relative of the victim spoke out about the case, saying: “The day Chloe went to file a complaint, she was on the phone with her mom. She told her everything.”

“Chloe passed her phone to the policeman [and] her mother begged him to take [the] complaint. But he refused. She assured him that [the] attacker [would] wait in front of her daughter’s house, but the police officer refused to put in place any protection,” the relative added.

The local prosecutor has stated that the man now faces charges of attempted murder.

The relative also noted that the ex-boyfriend had rapidly pressured Chloe to convert to Islam shortly after they had met in August.

The case echoes another case from March 2018 that saw an Afghan failed asylum seeker murder a 17-year-old German girl, stabbing her to death after she had allegedly refused to convert to Islam.

