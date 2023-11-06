Chaos broke out in Edinburgh on Sunday evening as the United Kingdom celebrated Bonfire Night, with roaming gangs of youths attacking Scottish police officers and firefighters with fireworks and petrol bombs.

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, which is celebrated on the fifth of November in Britain to mark the anniversary of the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot to blow up the State Opening of Parliament in 1605, once again saw outbursts of violence in the Scottish capital of Edinburg.

According to a report from Scotland’s National newspaper, a mob of around 100 black-clad youths gathered on Hay Avenue in the Niddrie area of the city, where violence was also wintessed last year. When they were confronted by police, miscreants began hurling petrol bombs and shooting fireworks at officers.

Police were also called to simlar incidents in Glasgow and Dundee. In total, eight police officers were injured during the chaotic evening. Scotland’s Fire and Rescue Service also reported nine attacks on their firefighters, who were attacked with fireworks and bricks.

SNP soft touch justice showing now ! Capital city of Scotland at this minute pic.twitter.com/ShffDaCavx — Political_int1 (@int1_political) November 5, 2023

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf condemened the violence, saying: “Disgraceful scenes of fireworks misuse across some areas of Scotland last night, particularly in Niddrie.

“I pay tribute to Fire Scotland and Police Scotland officers who should not be targeted & attacked for doing their job. Those responsible should feel the full force of the law.”

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay said: “Such attacks on police officers are cowardly, reckless and dangerous. Police Scotland need sufficient resources to tackle these thugs.”

Following the incidents, the leader of Edinburgh City Council, Cammy Day, called for an outright ban selling fireworks to the public.

About 50 young people have clashed with riot police in Edinburgh on Bonfire night, with fireworks and petrol bombs being thrown directly at officershttps://t.co/GOoTGqaM7m pic.twitter.com/MoDouwEwnk — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) November 6, 2023

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs claimed that the attacks on police officers and firefighters were likely organised rather than random, telling BBC Good Morning Scotland: “There undoubtedly were adults involved in orchestrating that behaviour and supplying weapons to those young people.

“I want to be clear. This was not a spontaneous act of anti-social behaviour by young people.

“This was a concerted effort to attack police and emergency workers – and actually to attack the community of Niddrie – orchestrated by adults.”