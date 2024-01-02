At the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conclave of globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, later this month, organisers say one word is going to be central to the event: trust.

The WEF has released a partial outline of just what is on the agenda at its 54th Annual Meeting.

It says it will “provide a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.”

The introduction goes on to detail that government officials from all over the world will be there alongside other unelected representatives from groups interested in shaping the world of tomorrow.

“This Annual Meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organizations, 1000 Forum’s Partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets,” the WEF boasts on its dedicated online site.

Just who is attending and how they will achieve their lofty goals is still to be determined, but past critics have been quick to point out the hypocrisies involved in the event.

Demand for Prostitutes Spikes in Davos as World Economic Forum Begins: Reportshttps://t.co/INRYj2hszy — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 17, 2023

The meeting traditionally offers a grab-bag of issues discussed in hundreds of public sessions as well as in more secretive backroom deal-making by business leaders in the upscale hotels along Davos’ Promenade, near the conference center that hosts the gathering.

How did this all come about? As Breitbart News reported, Klaus Schwab took $6,000 in seed money in 1971 and transformed the World Economic Forum from a humble gathering of academics into the most exclusive club in the world.

The WEF now rakes in $390 million annually as it seeks to enhance its economic power and achieve political and social control.

Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life by Seamus Bruner follows the money beyond the politicians—and their petty squabbles in Washington — straight to the top: Davos.

It is in this tiny Alpine town that the jet-setting billionaires and shadowy bureaucrats are plotting out the next decade of our lives, he writes, after they have stepped from their private jets into the plush Swiss holiday resort and its secretive conclave.

In 2024 they will be doing their WEF work while telling the world it is all about trusting them to achieve their goals.

The event runs across 15–19 January and participation is strictly by invitation only.