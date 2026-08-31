Ceuta Crisis: Three Moroccans Arrested for Throwing Corrosive Cocktails at Military

Spanish law enforcement officials on Sunday night detained three Moroccan illegal migrants involved in throwing bottles filled with corrosive liquids at military officials in Ceuta.

Over the past days, Spanish military officials have been the target of at least three different attacks and ambushes by groups of illegal migrants who invaded Ceuta last month. El Faro de Ceuta and other Spanish outlets report that the third known such attack occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Per the reports, three Moroccan nationals threw bottles containing a corrosive liquid at military officials at Ceuta’s San Amaro neighborhood.

None of the military officials were injured by the attack. Spanish Civil Guard officials immediately responded with a successful rapid search and capture of the perpetrators.

Unnamed police sources told El Mundo the military officials were not armed nor did they were required with protection equipment at the time of the attack. The attack, the officials reportedly affirmed, was “prepared” by the migrants.

Sunday’s corrosive attack against the military officials follow reports of similar incidents over the weekend during a series of peaceful protests by Ceuta’s upset residents against the yet-to-be resolved migrant invasion of their city. El Faro de Ceuta reported that bottles with a similar corrosive liquid were thrown at the protesters during a Friday night rally.

Per the report, at least four individuals were involved in the incident, one of which ran away, according to testimonies from witnesses.

The investigation reportedly stems after local police officers identified several of the NGO’s members purchasing some of the materials at local Ceuta supermarkets. A separate report from the outlet Ok Diario states that the NGO is allegedly hiding illegal migrants at a facility in Ceuta and supplying them with the materials used in the attacks. Representatives of the anti-mass migration VOX party have publicly accused No Name Kitchen — demanding that the European Union freezes any project funding that the E.U. may have with the NGO.

“We cannot allow NGOs that are complicit in the invasion and enemies of the Spanish people to continue acting like criminal organizations, especially with public funds, and especially when they attack our defenders,” Vox MEP Jorge Buxadé reportedly said.

Sunday’s corrosive attack against the Spanish military is the latest in a string of attacks from illegal migrants against law enforcement agents in Ceuta. El Mundo detailed that two separate ambushes and stone attacks against the military occurred at the Spanish exclave between Thursday and Saturday — leaving at least five injured.

The growing recurrence of violent attacks against the Spanish military prompted the Spanish Troops and Sailors Association (ATME) to urgently call for military personnel to be recognized as holding a high-risk profession and to be designated as agents of authority — a designation that would allow them to conduct daily law enforcement functions at par with Spain’s police and Civil Guard.

As per Spanish laws, the nation’s military officials are only given law enforcement faculties on specific circumstances.