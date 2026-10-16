Report: 70% of Moroccans that Invaded Ceuta Claim to be ‘Gay’ in Asylum Requests

Seventy percent of the asylum requests filed by the illegal migrants that invaded the Spanish exclave of Ceuta are now alleging persecution on the basis of their recently discovered homosexual orientation, a new report states.

Unnamed sources from Spain’s National Police disclosed to the newspaper ABC on Friday they have detected a not-so-discrete shift in how the invading migrants are trying to seek asylum in Ceuta.

Initially, and during the first month of the invasion, the migrants reportedly claimed alleged economic reasons in their asylum applications — including, but not limited to, claims of “not having a job or wanting to seek a better life in Spain.”

However, the tactic appears to have shifted in recent weeks from economic reasons to allegations of persecution in Morocco based on their claimed sexual orientation. Per the newspaper, 95 percent of the total asylum applications filed by the invading migrants come from Moroccan nationals, with all other nationalities collectively representing the remaining five percent.

Islam is the largest religion in Morocco with more than 99 percent of the population adhering to it.

The sudden surge in sexual orientation persecution claims has reportedly prompted authorities to believe that the migrants are receiving some form of “advice” by third-party entities on what steps to take to achieve their goal of staying in Spain. The Spanish National Police reportedly suspects that unspecified non-government organizations may be behind the alleged “advice.”

As of mid-October, at least 19 known asylum claims are publicly known to have been granted to migrants that invaded Ceuta — five of which were confirmed by the police to have been on alleged sexual orientation persecution claims.

In total, asylum applications presented by the invading migrants reportedly have a 99 percent rejection rate, according to the information disclosed to ABC. A minor, 0.1 percent of all Moroccan “asylum seekers” have further taken their case before the National Court.

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A denied asylum application, however, does not translate into the immediate deportation of the migrant from Ceuta or Spain, as the individual must be officially notified by authorities — a procedural step that, according to the newspaper, has led to migrants abandoning the refugee center they were housed in, hiding in mountains, neighborhoods, or even in homes, making it harder for the police to determine their whereabouts.

Per the police sources, it is believed the alleged asylum seekers “circulate among themselves” any information and motives that they believe will have the better chances towards a successful asylum application.

Asked for comment on the matter, a spokesperson from Spain’s Unified Police Union (SUP) told ABC that the organization is concerned over the sudden shift in the asylum applications and is aware that such tactics are being circulated.

While this cannot in itself prove “generalized fraud,” SUP noted that all corresponding verifications must be reinforced, emphasizing asylum is a benefit that must only protect those who actually suffer persecution and not become a pathway to bypass migration laws through the use of false statements.

Additionally, the police union called for more resources and specialists to expedite the processing of the asylum applications, stressing, “Because there’s no point in denying a request if the person then disappears and the police can’t locate them.”

ABC pointed out that while sexual relations between individuals of the same are in fact punished by the Moroccan Penal Code with prison time and this may lead to plausible grounds to seek asylum protection in Spain, “it is not enough to just say you are homosexual” to be granted asylum.

“It is not essential to have already been the victim of an assault or an arrest, but there must be a sufficiently substantiated risk,” ABC stressed.

Such cases, the newspaper explained, are assessed by Spanish authorities who determine whether there is in fact a well-founded fear of persecution based on sexual orientation if a so-called asylum seeker applicant were to return to Morocco. Verification involves a series of interviews overseen by police ofifcers and extensive questionnaires that can un as long as “15 pages.”

“The Office of Asylum and Refuge reviews each case. Specialists assess the consistency of the account, personal circumstances, possible threats or acts of violence, any documentation provided, and information about the situation in the country of origin,” the newspaper explained. “They may also request clarification when there are significant contradictions.”

Numerous instances of large numbers of migrants suddenly presenting asylum requests on alleged sexual orientation persecution are not a new phenomena, but rather, a frequently recurring practice across several European nations.

As Breitbart News pointed out in September, hundreds of migrants from Pakistan have made similar allegations to request asylum in the United Kingdom under the purported claim that they had to flee from their homeland because they are “gay.”

In April, a report from the BBC revealed the existence of a “shadow industry” helping migrants pretend to be gay to substantiate their asylum applications in Britain, alleging a purported persecution on basis of their sexual orientation back at home.