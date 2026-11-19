Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accused anti-mass migration leader Santiago Abascal of being a “racist” while in the same breath claiming that the Vox chief has “Arab genes”, citing his physical appearance.

In one of the stranger turns in the looming snap election in Spain, embattled Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appears to be intent on reviving and weaponising the practice of physiognomy against his political opponents.

With just two weeks before voters head to the polls, Sánchez gave an interview to the Spanish television channel La Séptima in which he attempted to put a positive spin on his faltering campaign and to publicly denounce his opponents.

Asked for his opinion on the leader of the centre-right People’s Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo — whose party is expected to come out on top in the election — the Prime Minister said: “Bad, almost everything. Well, something good, he comes from a Galician land… which is fine. Everything else is bad,” the president said.

Turning to the leader of the populist VOX party, Santiago Abascal, Sánchez said: “He is a racist clearly, he is, he talks a lot about Arabs, but he has Arab genes. You can see it in his face. And besides, with that beard he has.”

While the Spanish fact-checking group Newtral previously found no evidence to support the claim that the VOX boss has Arabic ancestry, Sánchez is not the first to make the assertion.

However, the claim appears to have been first put forward as an April Fools-style prank by the online newspaper El Español in 2018, in a joke article claiming to have found a link between Abascal and a fictional Arab warlord “Ab-Hascal”.

Unlike Sánchez, who has been a leading proponent of mass migration and who earlier this year unilaterally enacted a controversial amnesty scheme to legalise upwards of a million illegal migrants, Abascal has been a vocal critic of unfettered immigration, particularly from Islamic countries, which he argues have incompatible values with Western nations like Spain.

He previously stated: “Islamization is a problem insofar as part of Islam is fundamentalist and does not recognize the separation between religion and the State. And that some Muslims believe that women have fewer rights than men. But it’s curious that Vox has to say that in front of the feminist prime minsiter who brings rapists out into the streets. And, since it doesn’t get enough, it also imports rapists.”

According to recent polling from 40dB for EL PAÍS, Sánchez is on course for a significant defeat at the upcoming election, with People’s Party and VOX currently projected to win a combined majority of 190 seats in the Spanish Assembly, 14 more than is needed to control the government.

This will likely be due in large part to the rising popularity of VOX and its anti-mass migration agenda, with the party currently projected at 19 per cent and expected to double the number of seats it controls.