(AFP) — Between eight and 10 migrants were found dead aboard a boat off Spain’s Canary Islands, maritime rescuers told AFP on Friday, putting immigration back in the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s general election.

Another six seriously injured migrants were taken by helicopter to the small island of El Hierro, which has seen a significant increase in arrivals in recent weeks, the sea rescue service said in a statement.

Eighty-four other migrants, including a child, were also rescued and brought to the port of La Restinga on El Hierro, while one other person chose to stay on the boat.

An AFP journalist at La Restinga saw migrants being helped ashore by Civil Guard officers, Red Cross workers and soldiers from the army’s emergency response unit.

Some were carried on stretchers, unable to walk, while others were wrapped in red thermal blankets.

The arrivals come ahead of an election in which right-wing opposition parties have accused Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government of failing to control the country’s borders.

They also say Sanchez’s more open migration policy, including a mass regularisation programme, encourages irregular arrivals to Spain.

Critics point to the Canary Islands and to Ceuta, the Spanish territory in north Africa where tens of thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco in July.

“People losing their lives at sea is the worst consequence of this government’s irresponsibility,” the head of the main opposition Popular Party (PP) which tops polls, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said on X.

“Spain urgently needs an orderly migration policy that can prevent tragedies like this one,” he added.

On the final day of the election campaign, far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal denounced what he called the “abandonment of parts” of Spain, including Ceuta and El Hierro, by Sanchez.

Most polls suggest the PP will win the most seats but fall short of an overall majority, leaving it dependent on the anti-immigration Vox to govern.

The Atlantic route from west Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world’s deadliest migration crossings.

Thousands of migrants attempt the journey each year in overcrowded boats, braving rough seas, strong currents and long distances.

In the year to November 15, 24,364 people reached the Canary Islands, reversing a downward trend that had seen 14,690 migrants arrive in the same period of 2025, according to interior ministry figures.

But 11,037 of this year’s arrivals happened between November 1 and 15, with El Hierro — the Atlantic archipelago’s smallest island, home to around 12,000 inhabitants — declaring an emergency earlier this month.

Canary Islands regional leader Fernando Clavijo reiterated his call on X for the deployment of Frontex, the EU border agency.

He urged the central government in Madrid and EU authorities in Brussels to provide “a response commensurate with the urgency” of the situation to “save lives”, including by taking action in Africa.

Sanchez told public television on Wednesday that the government had been working for weeks on border controls with the Senegalese and Gambian authorities to reduce the number of boats leaving for the archipelago.

An increase in patrols off Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco has pushed migrants to leave from further south, from Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea, making the crossings longer.

Migrant arrivals typically pick up in the current autumn season, when sea conditions along the route are generally calmer and more favourable for crossings.