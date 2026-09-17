VIDEO — Florida Man Rescues 63-Year-Old from Dog Attack: ‘God Putting Me in the Right Place at the Right Time’

A man rushed to the aid of a 63-year-old woman who was being attacked by two dogs on Friday in Homestead, Florida.

Alex Hernandez was working near the scene in the 200 block of Northwest Ninth Terrace when he said he heard dogs barking and someone calling out for help, Local 10 reported.

“I saw the two dogs on top of her… I was able to run over at them and scream and they luckily let go,” Hernandez recalled.

The woman suffered injuries on the back of her head, neck, arm, and ankle and was transported to a hospital for treatment, NBC Miami reported Friday.

She was later reported to be recovering at Jackson South Medical Center, per CBS News.

Hernandez said once the dogs backed off the woman “I helped her up and took her inside, put her on a chair, and she was just bleeding everywhere.”

The woman underwent surgery and the Local 10 report said she was listed in stable condition.

Officials have not arrested anyone related to the case, and the dogs, which law enforcement described as pit bulls, were placed in the custody of Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Meanwhile, neighbor Domingo Perez said he had seen the animals loose before.

“I see the dog on the outside sometimes; the dog is coming out and walking here. I take my bar because maybe the dog is coming here. I need it as defense, you know?” he stated.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) website, “From nips to full-blown attacks, dog bites are a serious problem. Millions of people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States. Of these, hundreds of thousands seek medical attention. About half of dog bite victims are children. Home service providers like mail carriers or meter readers are also common targets.”

Hernandez said he was grateful he was there to rescue the victim, noting, “That’s just God putting me in the right place at the right time.”