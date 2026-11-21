An anonymous donor is helping the Salvation Army Central Virginia reach its goal to help more neighbors in need.

The organization has been working on an effort to rebuild its emergency shelter and resource hub via the This is Hope campaign, with a goal of raising over $15 million, Fox Richmond reported Tuesday.

That is where an unnamed donor stepped in with a $500,000 gift.

“We are so grateful for this donation! Thank you to everyone who continues to support our efforts to raise funds for a new Center of Hope!” the organization wrote in a social media post Wednesday:

A repurposed church is the current location where the organization serves its neighbors with an emergency shelter and it is also a place where residents can get connected to other resources. However, with the growth in demand, the need for an updated building has also increased.

“The City of Richmond pledged seven million dollars toward the project if The Salvation Army raised the remainder of the cost. The Salvation Army must raise the remaining $8.5 million before the campaign deadline, which is in less than two months,” the Fox article stated.

Salvation Army Development Director Lionel Bacon said they will not fall short of their goal and believes the community will assist in the effort. He also said the current building is outdated, and the plan was to rebuild it to assist the needy.

He said, “These are our neighbors, our people. We want everyone to have dignity when they walk in here.”

The massive donation came just in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, a time when other donors have shown deep generosity toward the Salvation Army.

In December 2024, a mystery person dropped a coin valued at $2,700 into a Salvation Army kettle in Wheaton, Illinois, and another anonymous person placed a set of wedding rings inside another kettle in Waltham, Massachusetts, per Breitbart News.