Amnesty: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Deletes Social Media Promises of Political Support for Colombians

Amnesty advocate Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) quickly deleted her late-night promise on Monday to support foreign citizens in the distant South American nation of Colombia.

“I receive with immense pride the support of my friend, President Abelardo de la Espriella,” Salazar declared via X late on Monday:

I know how much he loves Colombia. I know his convictions and the determination with which he works to restore security, prosperity, and opportunities to his country. Representing thousands of Colombians in South Florida has made Colombia a cause I carry with me every day to Congress. I have stood with Colombia in difficult times. I have defended its democracy and its relationship with the United States when it mattered most. Now a new stage begins. Abelardo has in me a friend. Colombia, an ally. And Colombians, a steadfast voice in the United States Congress.

On Tuesday, Salazar removed her pro-Columbian promises from her tweet, while still posting the endorsement from Columbia’s President.

Colombia’s capital city is 1,500 miles from her citizen constituents in Coral Gables, Florida.

President Donald Trump has previously endorsed Salazar, mostly because the GOP needs to win a majority of seats in the House, even if some of those wins are pro-migration advocates. In Salazar’s case, the next primary race will be in the Spring of 2028.

In 2021, roughly 855,000 Colombian migrants lived in the United States, most of whom were invited by prior Colombian migrants via “family reunification” legal routes. Another 400,000 Colombians were welcomed into the United States during President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Salazar’s district includes many Latino migrants. Her Democratic, pro-amnesty rival Eliott Rodriguez claimed the race was tied in mid-September.

Salazar is famous for pushing the “Dignidad” bill which would legalize a flood of new cheap migrant labor for employers throughout the United States.

“People tell me that I am trying to help big business to have cheap labor,” Salazar told a Capitol Hill press conference. “I’m going to answer them: It’s not [just] big business, it’s not only agricultural or construction or hospitality or health care or manufacturing — it’s more,” she added.

The bill would also provide a slow-motion amnesty to at least 10 million illegal migrants — including perhaps 1 million Colombians. Her amnesty would help businesses but would sideline more than 250 million ordinary Americans in their own nation.

In September, President Donald Trump reposted social-media messages that were very critical of Salazar. His action was likely intended to deter other GOP members from joining Salazar’s push to pass her cheap-labor and amnesty bill through the House. The push is using a discharge petition that might force a vote and passage of the bill in the lame-duck session after the November election.

Many U.S. legislators favor migrants over Americans.

Salazar’s short-lived promise of support for Colombians prompted a mixed reaction from Colombians: