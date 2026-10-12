Javier Milei Plans U.S. Trip to Reaffirm Trump Support

President of Argentina Javier Milei will travel to the United States this week on a two-day visit that will see him deepen his strategic alliance with the Trump administration, Argentine outlets reported.

Unnamed Argentine government sources confirmed to local outlets that Milei will depart from Buenos Aires on Tuesday night and is expected to land in Washington on Wednesday morning, marking his fifth trip to America this year so far. Milei will conduct a two-day agenda in Washington alongside Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno and is expected to depart on Friday morning.

Per Infobae, President Milei will seek to ratify both his close alliance with the United States and his opposition to rising antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terrorist attack against Israel during the trip. Milei is expected to meet with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday.

While Milei is not reportedly expected to meet with President Donald Trump during the trip, Argentine outlets did not rule out the possibility that Milei endorses the Trump administration ahead of the November 3 midterm elections during any of his speeches this week.

According to Todo Noticias, Milei will kick off his Wednesday in Washington with a meeting with Argentine entrepeneur Andy Kleinman before meeting American oil tycoon Harold Hamm.

On Wednesday night, Milei will attend the Official Hispanic Heritage Gala at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington as a guest of honor. According to Argentine outlets, Milei will receive the “Recognition of Leadership and Global Impact within the Framework of Hispanic Heritage” award at the gala and will deliver a speech. It is reportedly expected that Milei will hold brief encounters with members of the Republican Party and other conservative figures that will participate at the Gala.

Additionally, Milei is expected to meet with Brazilian former Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of conservative presidential front-running candidate Flávio Bolsonaro. Eduardo Bolsonaro currently resides near the U.S. after he requested political asylum in 2025 on the grounds that he was the target of a political persecution campaign led by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Last week, de Moraes ordered that Bolsonaro serve a four-year prison sentence for discussing politics in the United States. President Milei has been an open supporter of Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign and has been critical of current incumbent socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Flávio Bolsonaro and Lula will face each other off in an upcoming presidential runoff election on October 25.

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On Thursday, Milei will deliver a speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce featuring a presentation titled, “The Argentine Case: The Challenge of Economic Growth After Decades of Populism.” Per Infobae, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright will deliver opening remarks at the event before Milei, a firebrand libertarian economist, presents an overview of the economic adjustments and policies that his administration has implemented towards improving the Argentine economy, left on the brink of complete collapse after years of socialist governments. The Argentine president is also expected to receive the “Global Champion of Free Enterprise” award.

The Argentine president will conclude his two-day visit with a participation at the event from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) titled, “Expanding the Boundaries of Memory: A Hemispheric Dialogue on the Holocaust and the Fight Against Antisemitism.” The event will be hosted at the Argentine Embassy in Washington.

Milei’s trip to Washington comes less than a month after he traveled to New York in September to participate in the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly, delivering a speech that fiercely condemned and insulted the international organization, branding it as a “useless” organization that only serves to feed a caste of “fatally arrogant parasites.”

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, President Milei will spend the weekend in Argentina before departing to Madrid, Spain, on Monday. Clarín observed that, although Milei’s upcoming agenda in Spain is not yet finalized as of Monday, it will include participations at academic and business meetings, as well as encounters with local politicians roughly a month before the November 29 snap elections at the European nation. Per the newspaper, Milei will initially meet with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Autonomous Community of Madrid before holding an encounter with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the VOX party.

The Argentine president will reportedly depart from Madrid on Thursday, October 22, and will return to Buenos Aires on Friday, October 23.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.