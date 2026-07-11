January 6 Capitol Riot: Judge Agrees to Dismiss Convictions of Four Proud Boys

A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017 has agreed to dismiss the convictions of four Proud Boys regarding the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In light of a U.S. Department of Justice request, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly granted the motion to toss the convictions of Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola, NBC News reported on Friday.

The news came after President Trump pardoned all of the January 6 protesters earlier this year, according to Breitbart News. Biggs was initially sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, while Pezzola and Nordean were sentenced to 10 and 18 years in prison respectively, and Rehl was sentenced to 15 years.

“U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly determined Biggs qualified for a terrorism sentencing enhancement because he tore down a fence at the Capitol that stood between police and rioters,” the outlet said.

Per the NBC article, the judge granted the motion to dismiss with prejudice, which meant the case cannot be reopened.

On the five-year anniversary of the capitol riot, House Democrats and former members of the now-defunct January 6 Committee held a hearing and brought in a “posse of scandal-ridden, far-left lunatics for their circus,” Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported.

The outlet reported on January 7 of this year:

President Trump urged his supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically,” and disgraced former House Speaker Nancy “Insider Trading” Pelosi (D-CA) refused Trump’s request for additional security on that day. Nevertheless, the organized left is still trying to blame Trump for the unfortunate violence that broke out on January 6, 2021, in what was a mostly peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol calling for election integrity. For this reason, the Trump administration is using the White House website to set the record straight about what really happened five years ago, and how the Democrats exploited their own security failures to prosecute, persecute, and destroy even those who protested peacefully on that day.

Breitbart News reported in March 2023, “Revelations of the sheer number of FBI informants involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot have shaken a trial of members of the Proud Boys in Washington, DC, as one FBI informant had infiltrated the defense team.”

Justice Department officials in April asked for the case against the Proud Boys to be dismissed in order to end “these years-long, Biden-era weaponized prosecutions,” the NBC article stated.

According to Judge Kelly, “President Trump’s views about the prosecution of those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 — whether those views are based on fact or fiction — are well known, as is his intention to extend clemency to them through the Executive Order. The Government’s request to dismiss this case is consistent with that general approach.”