The packaging on a seasonal Hershey Company candy that consumers love has been updated following a legal battle.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins now have an updated disclaimer on the front and back of their wrappers that reads “Carving not on actual product” when it previously said “Decorating Suggestion,” Fox Business reported Friday.

The outside of the packaging features a Jack-O-Lantern face on the candy, but the actual candy inside did not have that design.

“The change comes after Hershey won the dismissal of a proposed class-action lawsuit brought by two Florida consumers,” the outlet said. “They alleged they were misled because the Reese’s pumpkins they bought did not include the decorative carvings pictured on the packaging, Reuters reported last month.”

However, U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian in Miami ruled the two plaintiffs in the case did not have the legal standing to claim they paid too much for the product.

The judge said:

Accepting plaintiffs’ allegations as true, it is clear that their only injury is their subjective disappointment. Plaintiffs do not allege that the Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins that they purchased were defective or worthless or that they lost all economic value because of the absence of the decorative carvings.

The two plaintiffs were seeking $5 million and claimed the famous candy company’s marketing violated consumer protection laws, NBC Philadelphia reported Wednesday.

“Hershey pushed back on the allegations, arguing that reasonable consumers would understand the images to be suggestions rather than an exact representation of the candy inside,” the outlet stated. “The company also pointed to the ‘Decorating Suggestion’ disclaimer and argued that customers received exactly what they purchased: Reese’s candy that was not defective or inedible.”

Despite the plaintiffs’ disappointment, reviews on the Hershey website for the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins are overwhelmingly positive.

“Reese’s always knows how to do seasonal candy right, and the pumpkin shape is no exception!” one person wrote, while another reviewer said, “These are addicting! I love these so much! They are so yummy I look forward to the pumpkins every year. I love fall! They are soft and just delicious. Reeses peanut butter cups are my kryptonite. Go get some of these. You deserve a treat.”

And in spite of their Peanut Butter Pumpkins, the most popular Halloween candy in America is a different Reese’s product — their Peanut Butter Cups took first place, All Recipes reported Wednesday.