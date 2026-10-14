Texas police this week jumped into action after someone purchased what turned out to be live World War II-era grenades at an estate sale.

The Austin Police Association this week posted a photo of the World War II-era grenades and police response. According to authorities, a resident bought some boxes at an estate sale, only to find the grenades in the box. The Austin Police Association’s bomb squad addressed the situation and confirmed that the grenades were, in fact “live and active.”

“Huge thanks to our patrol officers, who quickly secured the scene, set up a perimeter, and kept neighbors safe while they waited for EOD [explosive ordnance disposal],” the Austin Police Association wrote on social media.

“And a big shoutout to our APD [Austin Police Department] Bomb Squad. These officers bring a level of training, expertise, and steady nerves that most people never see. Handling 80-year-old explosives with unknown stability is dangerous, precise work, and they do it with the professionalism this city counts on. The devices were safely seized and removed,” the post continued, emphasizing that there was no crime here.

“If you ever come across old military ordnance (grenades, shells, mortar rounds, etc.), even if you think it’s inert, don’t touch it, don’t move it, and call 911. Let the experts handle it,” they added. “Proud of the men and women who answered this call. ”

In total, authorities found six grenades.

“Bomb Squad personnel assessed the devices, including X-ray examination,” a public information officer with the Austin Police Department told the Houston Chronicle. “Based on their interpretation of the X-ray images, the grenades appeared to be live and were treated accordingly.”

“Bomb Squad personnel subsequently conducted render-safe procedures to eliminate any potential hazards,” the individual added.

This is hardly the first case of individuals unexpectedly stumbling upon dangerous items. Last year, police responded to a Goodwill in Palatka, Florida, after employees spotted a live grenade in one of the donation bins. The grenade was never placed in the retail store, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad removed and detonated it.

“We want to remind the community to thoroughly check all items before donating, ensuring that hazardous items, such as explosives, firearms or ammunition, are not accidentally included,” the Palatka Police Department said in a statement after the incident.