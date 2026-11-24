An elderly man in Shelley, Idaho, received a huge Christmas surprise from a local Secret Santa who is on a mission to bless his community.

Paul has been described as a selfless person who is always there to assist his neighbors in any way he can, East Idaho News reported Tuesday.

He checks on and helps the widows who live in his neighborhood while also caring for his wife, who is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, which is a lung disease; she also needs a hip replacement.

Paul spends his time giving her round-the-clock care while also looking out for his community. When Secret Santa heard their 1960s-era oil furnace needed to be replaced, he contacted the outlet’s Nate Eaton to deliver a huge surprise.

Eaton said Paul and his wife would be receiving a brand-new, modern gas furnace to heat their home throughout the colder months–which can get pretty cold in Idaho!

When Eaton and his team knocked on Paul’s front door, he was all smiles and jokes but not quite sure why they were there. However, when Paul opened the gift box containing the information about the updated furnace, he said, “Now that I could use.”

“Well that is, wow. That is pretty neat,” he said, after Eaton explained all he had to do was call the company and they would replace the furnace.

“Thank you very much, thank him very much,” Paul told Eaton, speaking of the Secret Santa.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on Paul and the gift, one person writing, “What a beautiful human being. A real gentleman. So deserving.”

Another stated, “Lovely man. The neighbor we should all aspire to be,” while someone else said, “Thank you Secret Santa for keeping this beautiful couple warm this winter. Also thank you Nate and East Idaho News for all you do!”