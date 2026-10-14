Jaime West, a Democrat running for county council in Fayette County, Indiana, is going viral for a bizarre interview during a recent forum, where she claimed that she would fire all Republicans and defiantly declared, “We have guns too” as she ranted and slurred through her interview.

The disastrous interview – part of a televised forum sponsored by local outlets TV3 and the Connersville News Examiner – was strange from the beginning, as West admitted to viewers that she did not prepare an opening statement. Slurring her speech throughout her diatribe, she bragged about her children and said she owns a cleaning business called Queen Bee’s Cleaning LLC “because I am an environmentalist.”

“I do. That’s why I named it that. And I am a gig worker. I deliver a lot of groceries and packages for my community. So if you trust me, you know, delivering your groceries, [you] should trust me with your vote, you know. Yeah, I mean, come on,” she said, declaring that she has been going to the state house for years fighting parts of Indiana Senate Bill 1.

The interview became progressively more bizarre, particularly after the questioner asked West to reveal one decision that she expects to make that may be unpopular with some voters – one decision she believes would “ultimately would be in the best interest of Fayette County.”

West looked puzzled, hesitated, and asked for a repeat of the question.

“I wouldn’t raise your taxes. What is the one decision that I would make? Hm. Repeat that again. What is the one decision that I would make that might not be popular?” West asked before going on a tangent about MAGA Republicans.

“Firing all Republicans,” West declared. “I wouldn’t let them – I mean, I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like them. I mean, they voted against our own state representative. Voted against her own party. I mean, what do you want me to say? I don’t like being around them. I mean, y’all did this to us. You all voted for us. You made this happen.”

West continued, pointing to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “coming into our communities, stealing people’s jobs.”

She then let out an “Ahhhhh” and slammed her hands on the table before continuing. “I mean, I’ve been threatened so many times to my face by MAGA, we’ll call them, because there’s Republicans who actually get it. You know, there are good Republicans out there, but then there’s these MAGAs who are just racist and aren’t very intelligent at all.”

She also accused them of name-calling and asserted that her sheriff’s nephew was “trying to blow my head off.”

“But you know, what are you gonna do?” she asked lackadaisically.

West was then offered a final word to voters, and she casually stated, “We have guns too,” before throwing her hands up and staring wide-eyed, deeply into the camera.

WATCH her interview below:

Many social media users openly wondered if West conducted the interview intoxicated, while others pointed out that it is “NOT a skit.”

“What … happened?” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) asked.

“It appears Kamala Harris had more influence on American politics than we thought,” another social media user wrote; another said, “This is better than a comedy skit.”

“She’s drunk literally,” another said.

“This is what happens when you’re at happy hour and are reminded you agreed to do an interview about your race,” another said.