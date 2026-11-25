Nov. 25 (UPI) — Salma Hayek-Pinault and Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez announced Wednesday that they have become executive producers of the short For the Opponents. The film won the Short Film Palme d’Ors at the May Cannes Film Festival.

The film is now campaigning for awards. For the Opponents follows child boxer Damián Lopez training with his father and coach. Federico Luis wrote and directed.

“For the Opponents is deeply affecting and seeing young Damián’s grit and determination has stuck with me,” Hayek-Pnault said in a statement. “I am heartbroken feeling the pain in his fight for himself and for his family,”

Boxer Canelo Álvarez said he related to Damián and validated the film’s portrayal of boxing in Mexico.

“When I saw Damián in the gym, I saw myself as a boy,” Canelo Alvarez said. “I also started very young, with a pair of gloves and the dream of becoming a champion. This film moved me because behind the boxer there is a child, with his dreams and his emotions.”