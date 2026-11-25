Nov. 25 (UPI) — U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as rising core inflation and renewed selling across the artificial intelligence sector rattled Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,100 points, or 2.2%. The Nasdaq Composite plunged as much as 4.6% and the S&P 500 fell 3.2%.

The sell-off followed the release of October’s personal consumption expenditures price index, which showed annual inflation accelerating to 3.8% from 3.7% in September.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 3.3% annually, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December and January.

Nvidia led losses among artificial intelligence-related stocks, falling 7%. Oracle declined more than 6% and Alphabet shed more than 3%.

Nvidia shares surged 31% Monday following the reinstatement of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang after President Donald Trump intervened with the chipmaker’s board of directors.

Anthropic also remained under pressure after falling below its initial public offering price of $83 on Tuesday. The artificial intelligence company raised a record $81.3 billion in its IPO last week and began trading Thursday at $111.50 per share.

Dell Technologies fell despite reporting a 103% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue, to $54.9 billion, and raising its earnings forecast.

Shares of enterprise software company Nutanix plunged as much as 20% after announcing that CEO Rajiv Ramaswami would step down after six years in the position.

Meanwhile, revised economic data released Wednesday showed U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4.3% annual rate during the third quarter, up from an initial estimate of 3.4%.

Weekly unemployment claims fell to 189,000 from 203,000 the previous week.