Former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy Samir Ahmad is facing charges of trafficking firearms, two of which were used in the September 27, 2022, attack on football players following a scrimmage between Roxborough High School and Northeast High School.

ABC 6 reports 29-year-old Ahmad “has been arrested and charged with trafficking and selling guns.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced that Ahmad “was charged by Criminal Complaint with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States, arising from his sale of two semi-automatic pistols to a confidential informant while he was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.”

Also from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in February 2018. In October 2022, when Ahmad was a sworn law enforcement officer as a Deputy Sheriff, he allegedly sold two semi-automatic pistols and ammunition to a confidential informant. During the exchange, the informant explained to Ahmad that he was unlawfully in the United States, and that he could “get deported” if he was caught in possession of a gun. As detailed in the Criminal Complaint, Ahmad responded, simply: “You don’t got to worry about none of that.” The defendant made $3,000 from the sale of the firearms. On October 19, 2022, Ahmad was terminated from employment with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office and arrested by federal agents.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley notes: “Federal Agents record Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff Samir Ahmad taking $3000 cash for sale of two semi-auto Glocks & ammo to federal informant. The two guns federal authorities say were traced as being among those used in deadly Roxborough HS shooting 16 days before.”

Breitbart News reported at least two gunman opened fire on the football players following the Roxborough High School/Northeast High School scrimmage.

1 of 4 football players shot near Roxborough High School was taken to Temple Hospital. The 17yo was shot in the arm and leg. He’s stable. A 14-yo died from his injuries. Another 14yo was shot in the thigh during a football scrimmage. No info on 4th victim. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/3hD2up4NjN — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) September 27, 2022

Philadelphia has been awash in gun crime under Mayor Jim Kenney (D). There were 750 shootings in Philly during the summer of 2022 alone.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.