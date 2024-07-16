Exclusive – Jim Jordan: Let Democrats Figure Out What to Do with Joe Biden

Let Democrats figure out what to do with President Joe Biden, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during a sit-down interview with Breitbart News at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, noting that Biden’s debate performance “underscores some of the comments that special counsel [Robert] Hur made in his report.”

When asked about the chaos on the Democrat side, as many on the left panicked after Biden’s poor debate performance, Jordan said, “Leave that to the Democrats.”

“We all watched the debate. It all kind of — we all saw what we saw and heard what we heard. And I think it maybe underscores what some of the comments that special counsel Hur made in his report relative to his decision on why, even though Joe Biden knowingly disclosed classified information, gave that information to someone that wasn’t allowed to get it, i.e. someone with no security clearance. And even though he told us the motive, Joe Biden had strong motivations for ignoring classified procedures because he was writing a book — a book for which he got paid $8 million even though we knew all that — he said he recommended no charges,” Jordan explained.

“Now I think we sort of understand what special counsel Hur witnessed when they interviewed President Biden. But we’ll leave that up to the Democrats,” he said. “What I know is President Trump is the right guy. Did a great job as our president, and will do a great job when he’s back in office.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to withhold the audio of Hur’s interview and was held in contempt, Jordan said, noting they are in court.

“We think our case is strong for a number of reasons,” he said, predicting a victory. “We think we’ll win.”