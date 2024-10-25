Former presidential candidate Ralph Nader warned that Vice President Kamala Harris would “lose the election” unless she broke with President Joe Biden on his stance on Israel.

In a post on X Nader wrote that people on social media had taken up former President Donald Trump’s “era of political nicknames,” and were calling Biden “Genocide Joe” and Harris “Holocaust Harris.”

“Trump ushered in the era of political nicknames,” Nader wrote. “Most of the press dutifully reported them, including his capital letters. The people nicknamed were not allowed a reply. Social media is now picking up on Trump’s nicknaming—they are calling Biden ‘Genocide Joe’ and Kamala ‘Holocaust Harris.’ Unless Harris breaks with Biden on his unconditional and illegal support (6 federal statutes) of Netanyahu’s genocides and mass slaughter daily in Palestine and Lebanon, she may lose the election just as Hubert Humphrey did in 1968 in a razor thin contest with Richard Nixon because he wouldn’t break with President Lyndon Johnson on the Vietnam War. Can’t say she wasn’t forewarned.”

Former President Richard Nixon and former Vice President Hubert Humphrey ran in the 1968 presidential election. Nixon ended up receiving 31,710,470 votes, while Humphrey received 30,898,055 votes, according to 270towin.

Nader’s post comes as Trump’s support among the Arab American and Muslim American community has grown, as the Arab American and Muslim American community have become increasingly frustrated and unhappy with the Biden-Harris administration’s stance on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Trump has received endorsements from Arab American mayors such as Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib.

A poll conducted by the Arab American Institute found that among likely voters, Trump received 46 percent of support, while Harris received 42 percent.