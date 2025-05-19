Watch Live: Donald Trump Signs Law Against Revenge Porn with First Lady

President Donald Trump signs the Take It Down Act into law alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, May 19.
The president has praised the first lady for her work in spearheading the act, which criminalizes spreading explicit materials of a person without their consent, including those generated by artificial intelligence.
In March, Melania Trump called out Democrats for not showing up to participate in a roundtable about the then-bill.
COMMENTS
