An illegal alien is accused of mowing down an elderly woman in a public park in Lewiston, Maine.

Lionel Francisco, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Angola, was driving on August 15 in Lewiston on a learner’s permit when he jumped a curb and struck 74-year-old Elizabeth Camacho of Cambridge, Massachusetts, who was walking in the area’s local public park, police said.

Camacho was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and later airlifted to a hospital in Portland, Maine, where she died from her injuries.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested Francisco on August 15 after local prosecutors did not pursue any charges against him.

According to ICE officials, Francisco entered the United States on a B-2 tourist visa on January 31 of this year and was required to depart the country on July 30, but never did.

Federal officials estimate that about half of the nation’s illegal alien population, anywhere from 11 to 22 million, are visa overstays.

