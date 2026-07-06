Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) issued a statement calling for Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner to “immediately withdraw” from the race after a report revealed that he allegedly entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

In a statement from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), Schumer and Gillibrand described the allegations as “incredibly disturbing.” Schumer and Gillibrand, who serves as the chair of the DSCC, added that Platner needed to exit the race to allow Maine Democrats to be able to “choose a new candidate” to defeat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

“The allegations reported today are incredibly disturbing — violence, abuse and sexual assault are absolutely unacceptable,” the statement said. “Graham Platner needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose a new candidate who can defeat Susan Collins.”

“The DSCC will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot,” the statement continued.

The statement from Schumer and Gillibrand comes after a report from Politico shared that Jenny Racicot, 41, said Platner came into her home “uninvited one night in late 2021.” At this time, Platner was described as being “deeply intoxicated,” and Racicot explained that he “forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop.”

“I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” Racicot said, adding that she remembered when she thought, “this is no longer my choice.”

Racicot was one of several women who had spoken to the New York Times about previously dating Platner. Racicot shared with the outlet how Platner showed up “at her house drunk, after she had asked him not to come over.” She also told the outlet that Platner’s behavior was “reckless” and “unsettling.”

In the aftermath of the report from Politico, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) withdrew their endorsements of Platner, stating that the “allegations are very serious and credible,” and called for him to exit the race.

“The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious,” Gallego said. “I am rescinding my endorsement.”