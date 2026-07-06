The Senate Majority PAC, the Democratic Party’s main Senate super PAC, said it is pulling its ad spending from the Maine Senate race and urged Democrat Graham Platner to withdraw following the latest allegations against him.

In a post on X, Semafor congressional bureau chief Burgess Everett said the Senate Majority PAC is pulling its ad spending from the Maine Senate race and believes the seat remains winnable if Democrat Graham Platner is not on the ballot

“Senate Majority PAC is redirecting resources away from the Maine Senate race in light of the latest allegations against Graham Platner. We continue to believe this seat is winnable if Platner is not on the ballot, but we cannot strategically continue to invest here when there is an expansive battleground map where these resources can help win a Democratic majority.”

Pressure on Platner continued to mount Monday after the Maine Democratic Party joined growing calls for him to end his Senate campaign over sexual assault allegations. The move came after the Senate Majority PAC announced it was pulling its ad spending from the race, saying Democrats could still win the seat if Platner was no longer on the ballot.

“Over the past several weeks, multiple women have made serious, credible allegations against Graham Platner. Today’s statements take those allegations even further,” the statement said. “Maine Democratic Party leadership is calling on Graham Platner to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.”