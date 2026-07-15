Exclusive — Secretary Bessent to Reveal Treasury’s Financial Crackdown Plans on ‘Transnational Political Terrorism’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will reveal the U.S. Treasury Department’s plans to crack down on the finances behind “transnational political terrorism” during an address to dignitaries gathered at the U.S. State Department on Thursday, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Bessent, a Treasury Department official told Breitbart News, will deliver remarks outlining the tools at his disposal at the direction of the president to stop terrorism finances worldwide.

“Secretary Bessent will underscore that combating the financing of transnational political terrorism remains a core national security priority for the Department of the Treasury,” a Treasury Department spokesperson told Breitbart News on Wednesday night ahead of the Thursday morning address. “He will highlight Treasury’s use of its financial authorities to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the illicit funding networks that enable terrorist organizations to operate. Secretary Bessent will emphasize Treasury’s efforts to prevent the abuse of charitable and nonprofit organizations as vehicles for terrorist financing, including by investigating entities that exploit tax-exempt status to finance violence and taking action where appropriate. He will also reaffirm that Treasury will continue working closely with international partners to protect the integrity of the global financial system and deny terrorists and their facilitators access to the resources they need to carry out violence.”

Bessent’s remarks will come at a summit that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has organized at the State Department with delegations from more than 70 countries worldwide focused on combating far-left wing radical terrorists worldwide.

ABC News reported on the summit this week:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to host delegations from more than 70 countries this week for a gathering focused on addressing what the Trump administration describes as the overlooked threat posed by “the resurgence of transnational far-left terrorism,” according to a State Department official and internal documents reviewed exclusively by ABC News. “For too long this threat has remained a blind spot in the international community’s counterterrorism focus, underestimated and under-resourced, despite the danger it poses,” a note shared with foreign governments describing the concept of the meeting reads.

This address from Bessent will come before President Donald Trump is expected to brief the nation on broader matters in a primetime Oval Office address on Thursday evening as part of a news-packed week for the Trump administration. As for what the president will tell the American people on Thursday night, it’s as of yet unclear but many believe it may be about election integrity or about the conflict with Iran which has flared back up again this past week or so after an initial Memorandum of Understanding with Iran ending the war started earlier this year seems to have collapsed for now.