Report: Trump Team Reveals GOP’s Strongest Midterm Campaign Messages

President Donald Trump’s political team is reportedly urging Senate Republicans to put more focus on health care in their midterm messaging.

Trump advisers James Blair and Tony Fabrizio joined Senate Leadership Fund executive director Alex Latcham for an Aug. 5 briefing with Republican senators and aides, Axios reported.

The officials presented polling on campaign messages that could help Republicans in November. One of the strongest messages called for more accountability from health insurance companies.

Republicans held a 46-point advantage when pushing for more transparency over insurers’ profits, rejected claims and delays in patient care while accusing Democrats of benefiting the industry.

Other messages also performed well. Calling for a ban on congressional stock trading gave Republicans a 44-point advantage. A message centered on fighting fraud produced a 38-point edge.

The SAVE America Act did not perform as strongly. Republican messaging in support of the legislation held a 14-point advantage over Democrat opposition, according to the polling presented at the meeting. A source familiar with the presentation said voters still favored Republicans who back the SAVE America Act over Democrats who oppose it.

“Voters prefer a Republican who supports the SAVE America Act by double digits over a Democrat who opposes it. We have a litany of policies that deliver for Americans and will put us over the top in November,” the source said, Axios reported.

The findings could give Republicans another way to approach health care, an issue that has traditionally been difficult for the party. Republicans faced criticism after enhanced Obamacare tax credits expired last year. The new approach would put insurance companies on the defensive over profits, denied claims and delays in care.

Blair also told Republicans that MAGA Inc. and Republican National Committee money is expected to begin moving into midterm races, though he did not say when the spending would start or which contests would benefit, according to Axios.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said officials indicated more help was coming.

“Good news coming our way is what they basically indicated,” Scott told Axios.

Republican campaign officials have been waiting to see when and where Trump will deploy the more than $400 million held by MAGA Inc. to help GOP candidates.

“I control it,” Trump told Punchbowl News when asked about the super PAC. “I could spend it on pretty much anything I want.”

Trump added that he intends to use the money to help the party.

“I’m going to help Republicans,” he said.

The RNC could provide another major source of campaign cash. The committee has $128 million on hand, while the Democratic National Committee has $16 million and another $18 million in debt.

Republicans could also get more mileage from that money after a recent Supreme Court ruling allowed the RNC to spend without limits in coordination with candidates.