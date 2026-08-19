Exclusive: NRSC Ad Slams Abdul El-Sayed over ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Comments

A new ad in the Michigan Senate race between targeting Democratic socialist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed features his own comments about how football is “racist, sexist, homophobic, and filled with toxic masculinity.”

The ad, which runs digitally beginning this week, is timed towards the start of the NFL season for the Detroit Lions.

El-Sayed made the unhinged comments about the sport in 2021.

“The toxic masculinity at the heart of America’s most popular sport — and men’s sports culture more generally — is way deeper than a few emails or a Jay-Z turnaround,” El-Sayed wrote, as previously reported by Breitbart News.

El-Sayed says he played football in high school, adding that he enjoyed himself on the field while feeling alienated in the locker room due to “racist taunting,” adding that “bro” culture dominated football.

“On the football field, I felt free,” El-Sayed wrote. “And yet on the sidelines and in the locker room, I was fed a hefty dose of the worst kinds of racist taunting.”

Along with football, El-Sayed is also opposed to 4th of July fireworks, the Second Amendment, and recently compared himself to Jesus.

In now-hidden YouTube videos, he asked viewers if patriotic Americans could mark the occasion without using the traditional fireworks and attacked the Second Amendment, reportedly saying it should be replaced with a constitutional right to health care.

Yesterday, Breitbart News reported on these comments.

“Jesus, peace and blessings be upon him, was considered radical in his time, too,” said El-Sayed.

“Good luck telling Detroit Lions fans that they are racist, sexist, and toxic,” said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell.

Republican Mike Rogers led in the most recent poll of the Michigan Senate race, holding a 51-47 percent advantage according to Fox News.